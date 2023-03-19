Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $547.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.91 and its 200-day moving average is $544.99. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

