Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

RWL stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

