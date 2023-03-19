26,187 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.03 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.