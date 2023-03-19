Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.