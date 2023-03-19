Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $225.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

