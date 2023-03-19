Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $379,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.