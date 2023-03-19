Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $379,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.