Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,038,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

