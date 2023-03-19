Platform Technology Partners Has $84,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.38. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

