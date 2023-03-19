929 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

IT opened at $302.49 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

