Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,976,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 1,038,193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

