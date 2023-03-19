Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

CCI opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

