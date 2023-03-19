Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in F.N.B. by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 713,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 395,185 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,159,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F.N.B. Trading Down 6.4 %

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

FNB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.