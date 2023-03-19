120,000 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.08% of TeraWulf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,446.2% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 733,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 72.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 209,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TeraWulf by 49.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 176,680 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

