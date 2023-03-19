Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

