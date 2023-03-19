1,991 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

