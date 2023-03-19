Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

NYSE NYCB opened at $6.54 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

