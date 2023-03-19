Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

