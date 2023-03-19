Platform Technology Partners Takes $245,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.91 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

