Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.