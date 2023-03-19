500,000 Shares in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ CUEN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cuentas Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

