Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.54.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.