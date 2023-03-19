Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 189.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Insider Activity
Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.