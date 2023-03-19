Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.