242 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $797.87 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $821.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.74. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

