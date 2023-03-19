MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 2,500 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
Antero Resources Trading Down 3.1 %
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
