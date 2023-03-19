MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 2,500 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.