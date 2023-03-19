MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $92,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $269,195. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

MTDR stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

