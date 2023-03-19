Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

