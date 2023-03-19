Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

