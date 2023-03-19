Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

