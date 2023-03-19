10,850 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.06 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

