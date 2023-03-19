Platform Technology Partners Makes New $212,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

