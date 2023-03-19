MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.07 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.