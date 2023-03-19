MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 1,670 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

