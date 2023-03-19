Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 700 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.