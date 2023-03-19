Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

