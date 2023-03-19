Gradient Investments LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in BCE by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BCE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.97%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

