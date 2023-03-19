Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

