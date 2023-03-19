The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $303.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.30 and its 200-day moving average is $346.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

