CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.