CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 860 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

