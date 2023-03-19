Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EFX opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

