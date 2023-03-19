Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

