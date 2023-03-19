Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 65.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $537.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

