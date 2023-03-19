Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

