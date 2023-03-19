Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Sells $13,637.29 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $13,637.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,818.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

About Bioventus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.