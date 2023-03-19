Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Sells $13,637.29 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $13,637.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,818.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bioventus Stock Performance
Bioventus stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.
Institutional Trading of Bioventus
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
