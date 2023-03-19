Christopher Perretta Acquires 300 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Christopher Perretta acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.35 per share, with a total value of $13,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pathward Financial Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:CASH opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathward Financial (CASH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.