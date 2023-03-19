Christopher Perretta Acquires 300 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Christopher Perretta acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.35 per share, with a total value of $13,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.