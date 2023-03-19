Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.18.
Synaptics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.