Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $13,117.08 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $13,117.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 579,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,517.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSP Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $11.90 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.