Shibu Ninan Sells 197 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 197 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $16,248.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

