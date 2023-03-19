Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

